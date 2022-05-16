Forsyth holds first day of Sunday voting

Sunday’s total was higher than both Saturdays at the elections office, 231 voters on May 7 and 229 on May 14, and was the second-busiest location for weekend voting so far in the primary behind Sharon Springs Park, which had 344 voters on Saturday, May 14.

In February, members of the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections approved holding one day of Sunday voting for the primary.

During the second week of advance voting, held Monday, May 9 through Sunday, May 15, a total of 7,764 voters cast in-person ballots. Along with the 2,234 voters from the first week of advance voting, a total of 9,998 ballots were cast through the first two weeks.

Along with in-person early voting, 777 of 1,649 requested mal-in absentee ballots had been returned.

The finals week of advance voting will be held Monday, May 16 through Friday, May 20, and no voting will be held on the weekend ahead of the election.

Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. this week, and election day voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., May 24.

During the first week of advance voting and on Sunday, elections were only open at the elections office, while for the second and third weeks, Hampton Park Library, Midway Park and Sharon Springs Park will be open.

Voters can cast ballots at any of the locations during early voting, though voters on Election Day will have to go to their precinct’s polling place.

While the non-partisan ballots feature only judicial races, the party ballots include those races, choosing each party’s candidates for federal, state and local races and questions from the state and local parties.

Since the last countywide election, several changes have been made to the election process, including new district boundaries, new precincts and new voting locations.

More in-depth information on those changes, sample ballots and more can be found at the Forsyth County Department of Voter Registrations and Elections website atwww.forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Voter-Registrations-Elections, and voters can find their districts, polling places and other voting information at mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.

Voters casting ballots in person should bring a valid government ID, and locals wanting to vote by mail can print and complete an online application from the county’s website and can submit the applications by: