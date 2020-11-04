Gainesville Republican Doug Collins falls short in bid for US Senate

ATLANTA — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock advanced to a Jan. 5 runoff, leaving Gainesville Republican Doug Collins just behind in the crowded race.

Loeffler and Warnock were the top two finishers but neither was able to get the 50% threshold needed in order to win outright.

Loeffler, a wealthy businesswoman, was appointed last year to replace retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson. Warnock is pastor of the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached and is trying to become Georgia's first Black U.S. senator.

Collins, who had gathered with supporters Tuesday night at the Legacy Lodge ballroom at Lanier Islands resort in South Hall, conceded defeat late Tuesday, tweeting: "I just called @KLoeffler and congratulated her on making the runoff. She has my support and endorsement." Collins did carry his home Hall County, with 44% to Loeffler's 24.9% and Warnock's 15.8%. In Forsyth County Collins received 29.46% of the vote compared to Loeffler’s 37.74% and Warnock’s 14.59%.

Warnock addressed supporters and promised to fight for "ordinary people" worried about keeping their jobs and health care.

"It never mattered much to me, and it doesn't matter tonight, who I have to run against," Warnock said, "because I've always been clear about who I'm running for."

Warnock gained the backing of Democratic leaders including former President Barack Obama. That helped clear the field for Warnock on the Democratic side while Loeffler and Collins battled it out on the right.

