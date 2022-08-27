Georgia’s 6th Congressional District: ‘The main thing for us is just getting the party united again’

With about two months to go before the Nov. 8 election, the Republican candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, Rich McCormick, a veteran and emergency room physician, spoke with the Forsyth County News about the upcoming race and what he wants to accomplish if chosen by voters.



McCormick said after a tough primary season, the next step is to get Republicans on the same page heading into November.

“I think the main thing for us is just getting the party united again. I think the Republican Party needs to come to grips with the diversity of thought in our own party. I, for one, am a very conservative guy, but I believe that if I alienate people that would naturally gravitate toward the Republican Party, that wouldn’t be good for the growth of our party, and I think we have to be careful, as a party, to have the right rhetoric, that when I’m having an argument with someone, we don’t just do the Facebook thing and vilify people instantly because they disagree with us on something.”

This is McCormick’s second time running for Congress.

In 2020, McCormick faced Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux in the race for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, containing the majority of Forsyth and Gwinnett counties. Bourdeaux won that race with 190,900 votes (about 51.4% of the total) to McCormick’s 180,564 votes, about 48.6% of the total.

McCormick said, campaign-wise, that a lot has changed since he first announced he would run in 2019.

“I didn’t know one politician when I started three years ago, not one politician,” McCormick said. “So, to come from that to a person who kind of knew almost everybody, I met the president by the time we started this election cycle.”

After new Congressional maps were approved by the Georgia General Assembly, Georgia’s 6th Congressional District now contains all of Forsyth and Dawson counties and portions of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

In June, McCormick defeated fellow Republican Jake Evans in the seat’s Republican runoff by 27,455 votes (about 66.5% of the total) to 13,808, after the two were the top vote-getters in an eight-candidate primary in May.

He will face Democrat Bob Christian, who defeated fellow Democrat Wayne White in the party’s primary in May, earning 18,776 votes, about 55.6% of the total, to White’s 15,025.

After facing and bolstering support among fellow Republicans, McCormick said “Now, it’s time to reach out to the general public,” including those who might not traditionally vote for Republicans, such as newcomers to the area, minorities and legal immigrants.

“The people that will decide the statewide races are these independents, these people who either don’t like something about the Republican Party or don’t like something about the Democrat Party, but they’ve been sandwiched in the middle,” he said.

If elected, McCormick said one of his main objectives is to be a voice for residents in the district by having one of the strongest constituent services in the nation.

“I’m one of 435 votes in Congress, but I am your representative. I am the guy, when you have a problem, whether it be from the federal government or being overseas and trying to get back in the country after you’ve lost your passport, you’re being treated unfairly,” he said.



