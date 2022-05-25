Gilligan, Barrett headed to District 24 runoff

The incumbent and a challenger are headed to a runoff to be the Republican candidate for state House District 24 in western Forsyth County.
Incumbent Rep. Sheri Gilligan, who earned 4,038 votes, about 49.7% of the total, and challenger Carter Barrett, who received 3,416 votes, about 42% of the total, were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary, which also included candidate Ed Solly, 675 votes, 8.3%. The two will face off in a primary on Tuesday, June 21, and the winner will face Democrat Sydney Walker in November.
Who are they: Gilligan is a Cumming resident and retired intelligence analyst, and Barrett is a Forsyth County resident and banker.
On the issues: Gilligan has said she is favor of school choice legislation and looking into the film tax credit, saying, “This industry that does not share our values should not get corporate welfare at taxpayer expense.
Barrett said he is in favor of jobs, low taxes and legislation to protect citizens from inflation. He said he wants to boost the local economy by brining industries like IT and health care to Forsyth and having school pathways for students to enter those careers.
What’s next: The runoff is on June 21. The winner will face Walker in the Nov. 8 election.