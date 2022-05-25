Gilligan, Barrett headed to District 24 runoff

The incumbent and a challenger are headed to a runoff to be the Republican candidate for state House District 24 in western Forsyth County.

Incumbent Rep. Sheri Gilligan, who earned 4,038 votes, about 49.7% of the total, and challenger Carter Barrett, who received 3,416 votes, about 42% of the total, were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary, which also included candidate Ed Solly, 675 votes, 8.3%. The two will face off in a primary on Tuesday, June 21, and the winner will face Democrat Sydney Walker in November.