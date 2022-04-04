Gingrich joins Evans for rally in Forsyth County

At the rally, Gingrich, who previously served as Speaker of the House and sought the Republican nomination for president in 2012, said he knew Evan’s mother and had known Evans since he was 6 weeks old and was ready to support his campaign.

“I have no doubt that he is smart enough to be a major player almost overnight, and I have no doubt that he understands the basic principles on which America was created,” Gingrich said, “and I think that’s why this primary is incredibly important.”

During his remarks, Gingrich touched on several national issues, including comments by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, high gas prices and inflation.

“We have a big challenge ahead,” he said. “We have to fix our education, we have to fix our energy program, we’ve got to stop inflation by increasing supply, not by crushing demand. We have to strengthen our defense, we have to overhaul our intelligence community, we have to control our border, just go down the list.”

When Evans, an attorney and chairman of Georgia’s State Ethics Commission, took the stage, he also touched on several national issues, saying he was concerned with what is being taught in school, growing government, religious liberties and protecting American liberties.

“As I told you guys earlier, I really believe we are in a fight for the heart, the fabric, the soul of this country,” Evans said. “We have to get to D.C. and elect folks that are going to fight, not for what I regard as Republic principles, but American principles.”

Along with Gingrich, Evans was also joined by Bob Barr, a former Republican Congressman for Georgia’s 7th Congressional seat and former Libertarian candidate for president in 2008.

“It was not by coincidence that Jake Evans was head of the ethics commission in Georgia,” Barr said. “He was put there because he believes in his heart, in his family, in ethics and government.”

Previously part of the 7th and 9th Congressional Districts, Forsyth County will be wholly in the 6th District starting in 2023.

Along with Evans, Republicans Rich McCormick, Paulette Smith, Mallory Staples, Byron Gatewood, Blake Harbin, Suzi Voyles and Eugene Yu and Democrats Wayne White and Bob Christian have qualified to run for the seat.