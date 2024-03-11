By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here are all qualified candidates for the 2024 primary and general elections in Forsyth County
Voter Registrations and Elections Office
The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections Office. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County
Candidates for local, state and federal races qualified last week for the 2024 primary and general elections.