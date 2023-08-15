Republican State Senator Shawn Still from District 48 in south Forsyth County has been indicted along with Donald Trump and 17 others in connection with efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia.
Here’s a breakdown of the election fraud charges filed against District 48 State Sen. Shawn Still - and the reasons for them
