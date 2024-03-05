By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here’s who is officially running for Forsyth County office after day one of qualifying
Voter Registrations and Elections Office
The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections Office. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County
Candidate qualifying for the 2024 General Primary and 2024 General Election is currently underway.