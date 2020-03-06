Here’s who qualified for 2020 races in Forsyth County

The stage has been set for federal, state and local races in the 2020 election.
Qualifying, which was held this week, officially closed at noon on Friday, with some races, particularly at the county-level, drawing only incumbents, and some, notably races for U.S. Congress seats, drawing a wide range of candidates.
For county races, incumbents Sheriff Ron Freeman, District 5 Commissioner and Chairwoman Laura Semanson, District 4 Board of Education member Darla Light, State Court Judge Russell McClelland, Chief Magistrate Court Judge Walker Bramblett, Clerk of Courts Greg G. Allen and Tax Commissioner Matt Ledbetter did not draw a challenge for their seats.
For the remainder of the county commission races, Alfred John was the only candidate to qualify for the race to replace incumbent Dennis Brown, while District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, who has held the seat since 2013, will face fellow Republicans Kenny Anderson, Amy Barfield and Brandy Bevis in the Thursday, May 19 primary.
Also to be decided in the primary between Republican candidates are two board of education seats: District 3 incumbent Tom Cleveland against challenger Barry Herrin and candidates Lindsey Adams and Bibi Lopez, a current member of the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Board, for District 5, which has been held by retiring Board of Education member Nancy Roche since 2001.
As coroner Lauren McDonald focuses on the District 26 state Senate seat (incumbent state Rep. Marc Morris is not seeking re-election) Paul Holbrook, chief deputy coroner, and former Forsyth County Sheriff Ted Paxton qualified to be his replacement.
It also appears Probate Court Judge Lynwood Jordan will not seek re-election, as attorney Daisy Weeks-Marisko was the only candidate to qualify.
As for Forsyth County’s delegations at the Georgia General Assembly – state Senate Districts 27 and 51 and state House Districts 9, 22, 24, 25 and 26 – the current Republican incumbent field, along with McDonald, will face a Democratic opponent.
At the federal level, both Senate seats have candidates with local ties as Libertarian Shane Hazel, a former Forsyth County resident who previously ran for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District as a Republican, will run for the seat against Sen. David Perdue. Rep. Doug Collins, who represents Forsyth County and 19 other counties in northwest Georgia in-part or in-full, will run against Sen. Kelly Loeffler for the seat previously held by Johnny Isakson.
The races for both of Forsyth County’s congressional seats – Districts 7 and 9 – also saw a large number of candidates qualify as District 7 Rep. Rob Woodall is not seeking re-election and Collins is running for Senate.
Seats at all levels that drew multiple Republican or Democratic candidates will decide the party’s candidate at the general primary, which will be held on Tuesday, May 19 after three weeks of advance voting.
The general primary will consist of non-partisan races and selecting party candidates for the Nov. 3 general election. It should be noted that the Senate race for the seat held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler will be decided in November.
Here are the candidates who qualified:
U.S. Senate
o Sen. David Perdue (incumbent), Republican
o James Knox, Democratic
o Teresa Tomlinson, Democratic
o Shane Hazel, Libertarian
o Sarah Riggs Amico, Democratic
o Marckeith DeJesus, Democratic
o Tricia Carpenter McCracken, Democratic
o Jon Ossoff, Democratic
o Maya Dillard Smith, Democratic
U.S. Senate
o Sen. Kelly Loeffler (incumbent), Republican
o Doug Collins, Republican
o Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Democratic
o Richard Dien Winfield, Democratic
o Allen Buckley, Independent
o Derrick Grayson, Republican
o Annette Davis Jackson, Republican
o A. Wayne Johnson, Republican
o Kandiss Taylor, Republican
o Deborah Jackson, Democratic
o Jamesia James, Democratic
o Matt Lieberman, Democratic
o Joy Felicia Slade, Democratic
o Ed Tarver, Democratic
o Raphael Warnock, Democratic
o Brian Slowinski, Libertarian
o Al Bartell, Independent
o Michael Todd Greene, Independent
o Valenica Stovall, Independent
o John “Green” Fortuin, Green Party
o Rod Mack, Write-in
U.S. House of Representatives District 7
o Mark Gonsalves, Republican
o Lynne Homrich, Republican
o Renee Unterman, Republican
o Carolyn Bourdeaux, Democratic
o Rich McCormick, Republican
o Lisa Noel Babbage, Republican
o Zachary Kennemore, Republican
o Eugene Yu, Republican
o John Eaves, Democratic
o Nabliah Islam, Democratic
o Zahra Karinshak, Democratic
o Brenda Lopez Romero, Democratic
o Rashid Malik, Democratic
U.S. House of Representatives District 9
o Michael Boggus, Republican
o Andrew Clyde, Republican
o Matt Gurtler, Republican
o Maria Strickland, Republican
o Kevin Tanner, Republican
o Ethan Underwood, Republican
o Devin Pandy, Democratic
o Paul Broun, Republican
o Kellie Weeks, Republican
o John K. Wilkinson, Republican
o Brooke Siskin, Democratic
o Dan Wilson, Democratic
State Senate District 27
o Sen. Greg Dolezal (incumbent), Republican
o Brooke Griffiths, Democratic
State Senate District 51
o Sen. Steve Gooch (incumbent), Republican
o June Krise, Democratic
State House District 9
o Clint Smith, Republican
o Will Wade, Republican
o Steve Leibel, Republican
o Zach Tumlin, Republican
o Sharon Ravert, Democratic
o Doug Sherrill, Republican
o Tyler Tolin, Republican
State House District 22
o Rep. Wes Cantrell (incumbent), Republican
o Charles Ravencraft, Democratic
o Bobbi Simpson, Democratic
State House District 24
o Rep. Sheri Gillian (incumbent), Republican
o Natalie Bucsko, Democratic
State House District 25
o Todd Jones (incumbent), Republican
o Christa Olenczak, Democratic
State House District 26
o Lauren McDonald III, Republican
o Jason Boskey, Democratic
Board of Education District 3
o Tom Cleveland (incumbent), Republican
o Barry S. Herrin- Republican
Board of Education: District 4
o Darla Sexton Light- Republican
Board of Education District 5
o Lindsey Adams, Republican
o Bibi Lopez, Republican
County Commissioner District 2
o Alfred John, Republican
County Commissioner District 4
o Cindy Jones Mills (incumbent), Republican
o Kenny Anderson, Republican
o Amy Barfield, Republican
o Brandy Bevis, Republican
County Commissioner District 5
o Laura Semanson (incumbent), Republican
Sheriff
o Ron H. Freeman (incumbent), Republican
Coroner
o Paul W. Holbrook, Republican
o Ted Paxton, Republican
Clerk of Superior Court
o Greg G. Allen
Tax Commissioner
o Matthew C. Ledbetter
Judge of Probate Court
o Daisy Weeks-Marisko
Chief Magistrate
o Walker H. Bramblett
Chief Judge, State Court of Forsyth County
o T. Russell McClelland III