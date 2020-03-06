Here’s who qualified for 2020 races in Forsyth County

The stage has been set for federal, state and local races in the 2020 election.

Qualifying, which was held this week, officially closed at noon on Friday, with some races, particularly at the county-level, drawing only incumbents, and some, notably races for U.S. Congress seats, drawing a wide range of candidates.

For county races, incumbents Sheriff Ron Freeman, District 5 Commissioner and Chairwoman Laura Semanson, District 4 Board of Education member Darla Light, State Court Judge Russell McClelland, Chief Magistrate Court Judge Walker Bramblett, Clerk of Courts Greg G. Allen and Tax Commissioner Matt Ledbetter did not draw a challenge for their seats.