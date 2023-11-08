BREAKING
Here’s who won the Cumming City Council Post 5 race
11072023CITY COUNCIL ELECTION
Cumming City Hall on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7. - photo by Daniel Dotson
City Council Post 5 challenger Susie Carr won in the only contested City Council seat of the 2023 City of Cumming municipal election.