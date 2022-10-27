Herschel Walker, Lindsey Graham talk Senate race at Forsyth County bus tour stop

Vehicles lined both sides of Settingdown Road on Tuesday morning, as local voters made their way to hear from U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker and other guest speakers during a campaign stop.

On Thursday, Walker’s Unite Georgia Bus Tour stopped at 4320 Settendown Village Road off Ga. 400 in north Forsyth, where Walker was joined by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District Rich McCormick and District 26 state Rep. Lauren McDonald.

With less than two weeks to go, and advance voting already underway, before the Nov. 8 showdown against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, Walker referenced the recent Senate debate in Savannah several times in his remarks and said his campaign was a vote against the agendas of Warnock and President Joe Biden.

“This is our problem here, we continue to vote the same people in, but we have to get them out,” Walker said. “Because if we don’t stop it today, we won’t have a chance to stop it tomorrow.”