Herschel Walker, Lindsey Graham talk Senate race at Forsyth County bus tour stop

Vehicles lined both sides of Settingdown Road on Tuesday morning, as local voters made their way to hear from U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker and other guest speakers during a campaign stop.
On Thursday, Walker’s Unite Georgia Bus Tour stopped at 4320 Settendown Village Road off Ga. 400 in north Forsyth, where Walker was joined by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District Rich McCormick and District 26 state Rep. Lauren McDonald.
With less than two weeks to go, and advance voting already underway, before the Nov. 8 showdown against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, Walker referenced the recent Senate debate in Savannah several times in his remarks and said his campaign was a vote against the agendas of Warnock and President Joe Biden.
“This is our problem here, we continue to vote the same people in, but we have to get them out,” Walker said. “Because if we don’t stop it today, we won’t have a chance to stop it tomorrow.”
With Georgia gaining national attention for a Senate seat highly sought by both parties, Walker touched on several items he would want to take on if elected.
“Y’all ask me while I’m running, we’ve got to fix this,” Walker said. “We’ve got to get national security under control. We’ve got to get domestic security with our men and women in blue under control. We’ve got to get our kids to have an education, they’re falling behind. We’ve got to defend our women. We’ve got to defend women and not allow men in women’s sports. We have to defend our border. We’re a country of immigrants, but we’re also a country of laws.”
Walker was introduced by Graham, who has served as a U.S. Senator for South Carolina since 2003 and has made several stops for Walker along the campaign trail.
“I’ve got a simple message: help is on the way for Georgia. We’re going to turn around this crap in Washington,” he said. “I’m your neighbor, right, you know why I’m standing behind Herschel? I don’t want to stand in front of Herschel.”
On Thursday, was expected to be joined by another well-known Republican, Sen. Ted Cruz, who was not able to make it to the stop due to a flight delay.
“I wish Ted Cruz was here because he is a Constitutional warrior,” McCormick said during his remarks. “A lot of people think they’re the smartest people when they walk into a room, he just might be. I tell you he understands the Constitution of the United States, and I’m glad that we have another great Constitutional warrior here today. I’m glad we have Lindsey Graham.”
McCormick, who is facing Democrat Bob Christian in the 6th District race, said this year’s election was a chance to take back Congress and could set up Republicans to take back the White House in 2024.
McDonald, who will face Democratic challenger Matthew Helms in his race, recalled working at Georgia football games as a Boy Scout when Walker was on the team.
He said today, he still sees the same kind of excitement for Walker from voters, local officials and other supporters.
“I’ve been going to many places with Herschel,” McDonald said. “A lot of my friends in the crowd, some elected officials, and it’s energetic out there. Herschel is getting it done, and that man can go and go and go and go.”