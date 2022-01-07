By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
How you can become a poll worker for 2022 election cycle
Election

The Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office is seeking poll workers for the 2022 election cycle and will be hosting an informational meet and greet sessions for interested residents in January and February, according to a press release.

Various morning, afternoon and evening sessions will be held Jan. 10 through Feb. 24 at the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office for residents wishing to gain more information on becoming a poll worker.

“Being a poll worker is a great way to serve your community, meet neighbors and take an active part in the election process,” said Mandi Smith, director of voter registrations & elections.

“Poll workers play an essential role in enabling citizens to participate in one of our nation’s most cherished freedoms.”

Frequently asked questions including poll worker requirements, duties of a poll worker, volunteer versus paid opportunities and more can be found by clicking here.


Meet and greet sessions for potential poll workers will be held at the following times:

• 1:30 to 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10;  

• 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11;

• 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12;

• 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13;

• 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19;

• 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20;

• 1:30 to 3 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7;  

• 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8;  

• 1:30 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9;

• 9 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22;  

• 1:30 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23;

• 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24.

For more information about the meet and greet sessions or to make a reservation to attend, send an email to pollworker@forsythco.com or call the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office at 770-781-2118. Reservations are required, as seating for the meet and greet sessions are limited.

Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office is at 1201 Sawnee Dr. in Cumming.