How you can become a poll worker for 2022 election cycle

The Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office is seeking poll workers for the 2022 election cycle and will be hosting an informational meet and greet sessions for interested residents in January and February, according to a press release.
Various morning, afternoon and evening sessions will be held Jan. 10 through Feb. 24 at the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office for residents wishing to gain more information on becoming a poll worker.
“Being a poll worker is a great way to serve your community, meet neighbors and take an active part in the election process,” said Mandi Smith, director of voter registrations & elections.
“Poll workers play an essential role in enabling citizens to participate in one of our nation’s most cherished freedoms.”
Frequently asked questions including poll worker requirements, duties of a poll worker, volunteer versus paid opportunities and more can be found by clicking here.
Meet and greet sessions for potential poll workers will be held at the following times:
• 1:30 to 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10;
• 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11;
• 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12;
• 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13;
• 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19;
• 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20;
• 1:30 to 3 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7;
• 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8;
• 1:30 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9;
• 9 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22;
• 1:30 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23;
• 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24.
For more information about the meet and greet sessions or to make a reservation to attend, send an email to pollworker@forsythco.com or call the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office at 770-781-2118. Reservations are required, as seating for the meet and greet sessions are limited.
Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office is at 1201 Sawnee Dr. in Cumming.