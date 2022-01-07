How you can become a poll worker for 2022 election cycle

The Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office is seeking poll workers for the 2022 election cycle and will be hosting an informational meet and greet sessions for interested residents in January and February, according to a press release.



Various morning, afternoon and evening sessions will be held Jan. 10 through Feb. 24 at the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office for residents wishing to gain more information on becoming a poll worker.

“Being a poll worker is a great way to serve your community, meet neighbors and take an active part in the election process,” said Mandi Smith, director of voter registrations & elections.

“Poll workers play an essential role in enabling citizens to participate in one of our nation’s most cherished freedoms.”

Frequently asked questions including poll worker requirements, duties of a poll worker, volunteer versus paid opportunities and more can be found by clicking here.



