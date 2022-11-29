‘I’m ready for this’– Herchel Walker makes stop in Forsyth County ahead of runoff

During his remarks, Walker criticized Warnock, President Joe Biden and Democratic policies in recent years, while also saying he was in favor of building a wall at the southern border to fight illegal immigration, touted the need for energy independence and spoke against Critical Race Theory being taught to children in schools.

“Guys, I’m not a politician, I’m that warrior for God,” Walker said, “and I’m ready to tell them, ‘No, we’re not going to do it. No, we’re not going to spend money we don’t have. No, we’re going to become energy independent again. No, we’re going to stand behind my men and women in blue and get behind our military, as well, and we’re going to get all of this stuff out of our schools so kids can get a good education.’”

Walker was joined by District 27 state Sen. Greg Dolezal, Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer and Faith and Freedom Coalition founder Ralph Reed.

“I have worked with every single person who has run statewide for four decades in this state, and you and I are privileged to have one of the greatest sons that Georgia has ever produced as our candidate for U.S. Senate,” Reed said.

Walker is facing Democratic Warnock after the two candidates were the top vote-getters in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Warnock received about 1.95 million statewide votes, about 49.4% of the vote total, to Walker’s 1.91 million, about 48.5%, and Libertarian Chase Oliver’s 81,365, about 2.1% of the total.

Runoffs are required when no candidate receives at least 50 percent of the total plus one vote.

While statewide results were neck-and-neck, Walker was well ahead in Forsyth County, earning 66,013 votes, about 64.8% of the total, to Warnock’s 32,852, about 32.3%, and Oliver’s 2,988, 2.9%.

Advance voting for the Dec. 6 runoff began on Monday, Nov. 28 and will continue through Friday, Dec. 2.

Monday’s rally was the third time Walker has stopped by Forsyth County in recent months after previously speaking at the Cumming Cigar Company in September and at Settendown Village Road off Ga. 400 in north Forsyth in October.

For more information on Walker’s campaign, go to TeamHerschel.com.