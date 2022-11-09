Jasperse wins out over Hollifield in Georgia House District 11 race

Republican incumbent Rick Jasperse will continue to represent Georgia House District 11 after beating out Democratic opponent Kayla Hollifield in the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Jasperse led with 84.06% of the 27,749 ballots counted across the district representing northwest Forsyth County, Pickens County and a portion of Hall County. He also won 79.75% of the 8,969 votes cast in Forsyth County.

Who he is: Jasperse is a retired University of Georgia extension agent, living in Pickens County with his wife of 41 years. Together, they have three grown children and a grandchild. Jasperse has now served in the District 11 seat for 12 years, beginning his first term in 2010.

How he reacted: "[I am] very excited to represent the fine folks of the eleventh House District," Jesperse said. "I will continue to work every day to keep our district the best place to live in Georgia. [This win is] an honor and a clear message to keep on working to make sure our values are represented in Atlanta.

"I look forward to continue to meet more of our folks, and if [anyone needs] me, contact me at Rick@rickjasperse.org."

On the issues: Jasperse said he is putting his focus on legislation this year that will help improve funding for freight movement in the state; improve electricity sales for electric vehicle charging; better election security and confidence in Georgia; and ensure citizens’ Second Amendment rights are protected.