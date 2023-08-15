A grand jury in Georgia that has been investigating former President Donald Trump over his efforts to undo the 2020 election results in that state returned at least one indictment Monday, though it was not immediately clear against whom.
Just in: Indictment returned in Atlanta as grand jury wraps up Trump election probe
