Kerry Hill wins race for District 1 county commissioner

Republican Kerry Hill, who serves as planning commissioner for District 1, won without a runoff to fill the vacant District 1 seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners following Molly Cooper’s announcement to not seek re-election for a second term. Hill beat Republican opponent Tim Huffine in the race.

Hill has served on the planning board since 2019, the homeowner’s association president of Lake Astoria in north Forsyth County and is a software engineer.

Hill, her husband Ron and their three children are members of St. Brendan’s Catholic Church.

During her term, Hill said she will support and defend the quality of life in Forsyth County, protecting neighborhoods, parks, schools and family values.



She said she will work to keep taxes low and is an advocate for responsible growth to protect schools, roads and public services.

Hill will take her seat as a Forsyth County commissioner in January, representing the constituents of District 1 in Forsyth County.





County Commissioner District 1

Kerry Hill: 71.95%

Tim Huffine: 28.05%