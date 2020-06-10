Lindsey Adams holds commanding lead for Board of Education District 5 seat

Mother and former educator Lindsey Adams was on her way to winning out over Bibi Lopez for the Board of Education District 5 seat in the Tuesday, June 9, election.

After 100% percent of the in-person votes were accounted for, Adams was ahead with more than 84% (2,317) of the votes compared to Lopez’s nearly 16% (430). Elections officials warned, however, that absentee ballots are still being counted, and officials may not know the final counts for a few days.

Who is she: Adams is a graduate of Boston College where she earned degrees both in English and in education with moderate special needs. She previously worked as a co-teacher at Shamrock Middle School in Dekalb County and then as a small group insurance specialist. Along with being a wife and mother to four young kids, she also volunteers with several organizations within the community.

On the issues: Adams’ No. 1 priority is the safety of kids in school, advocating for ongoing safety assessments for students and the promotion of a positive school culture. She has also emphasized the need for fiscal responsibility and greater transparency in School Board activities.

Adams will likely serve as the next Board of Education District 5 chair, replacing Nancy Roche after 18 years of service.