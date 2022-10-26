Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz to join Walker campaign bus stop in north Forsyth

Some big names in the Republican Party will be attending a campaign bus stop for Herschel Walker.

On Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10:30 a.m., Walker’s Unite Georgia Bus Tour will make a stop at 4320 Settendown Village Road off Ga. 400 in north Forsyth, where Walker will be joined by U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz, candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District Rich McCormick and state Sen. Tyler Harper, who is running for State Agriculture Commissioner.

Walker is facing incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Libertarian challenger Chase Oliver in the Senate race.