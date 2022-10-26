Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz to join Walker campaign bus stop in north Forsyth

Some big names in the Republican Party will be attending a campaign bus stop for Herschel Walker.
On Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10:30 a.m., Walker’s Unite Georgia Bus Tour will make a stop at 4320 Settendown Village Road off Ga. 400 in north Forsyth, where Walker will be joined by U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz, candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District Rich McCormick and state Sen. Tyler Harper, who is running for State Agriculture Commissioner.
Walker is facing incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Libertarian challenger Chase Oliver in the Senate race.
The bus stop will be the second for Walker in recent weeks after stopping by the Cumming Cigar Company in downtown Cumming on Thursday, Sept. 8.
For Cruz, the stop will also be a return to Forsyth County, after he was part of the Save America Coalition Bus Tour to support then-Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the re-election race runoffs following the 2020 election.
McCormick’s race will be the most local of the candidates, as he and Democrat Bob Christian will face off for the 6th District seat after Forsyth was redistricted from the 7th and 9th Districts.
Advance voting for the election is open in Forsyth County and will stay open through Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Click here for more election information.
For more information on Walker’s campaign, go to TeamHerschel.com.