Live election results for the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election

Georgia Republican Party questions



--The Biden administration has stopped building the border wall and illegal border crossings have dramatically increased. Should securing our border be a national priority?

--Education is the largest line item in the state budget. Should education dollars follow the student to the school that best fits their need, whether it is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual or homeschool?

--Florida has passed a law to stop social media platforms from influencing political campaigns by censoring candidates. Should Georgia pass such a law to protect free speech in political campaigns?

--Two of the three current federal work visa programs are lottery-based. Should federal work visas instead be issued on job skill?

--Biological males who identify as females have begun competing in female sports. Should schools in Georgia allow biological males to compete in female sports?

--To prevent ballot tampering, state law prohibits political operatives from handling absentee ballots once they have been marked by the voter. To protect the integrity of our elections, should the enforcement of laws against ballot tampering be a priority?

·-Absentee drop boxes are vulnerable to illegal ballot trafficking. Should absentee ballot drop boxes be eliminated?

·-Crime has dramatically increased throughout the country including in our capital city of Atlanta. Should the citizens of residential areas like the Buckhead community of Atlanta be allowed to vote to create their own city governments and police departments?

Forsyth County Republican Party Questions



· The Forsyth County Board of Education had not chosen to exercise the option to do a 2021 Millage Rollback while at the same time renewing the ESPLOST, do you believe they are acting in a fiscally responsible matter?

· Prior to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approving more High-Density Housing within the county, should they first ensure that the needed infrastructure exists (e.g., Roads, Sewer, etc.) to support the growth?

· While the Forsyth County Board of Election is offering Sunday voting for this election known as the General Primary (May 2022), do you believe that Forsyth County should continue with at least one Sunday vote where possible every future election within the County?

For local Democrats, the only non-statewide contested primary will be for for Georgia’s 6th Congressional district between Bob Christian and Wayne White, though the local and state parties will have several questions of their own.

Democratic Party of Georgia questions

--Should the United States remove obstacles to economic advancement by forgiving all student loan debt?

- -Should all Georgians have access to paid parental leave following the birth or adoption of a child?

-- Should every 3- and 4-year-old in Georgia be given the opportunity to attend a high-quality preschool free of charge?

--Should Georgia voters have the right to gather signed petitions to directly place questions on the ballot, whether to change the law or poll the public?

--Should families earning less than $150,000 per year receive an expanded tax credit to help cover the costs of raising children?

--Should the State of Georgia expand access to health care for over half a million Georgians by utilizing federal funds to expand Medicaid?

-- Should the State of Georgia expand voter access by increasing early voting opportunities, allow same-day voter registration, removing obstacles to voting by mail, and installing secure ballot drop boxes, accessible at all times, through Election Day?

-- Should marijuana be legalized, taxed, and regulated in the same manner as alcohol for adults 21 years of age or older, with proceeds going towards education, infrastructure, and health care programs?

·- Should the State of Georgia incentivize the development of clean, renewable energy sources to support America’s energy independence?

Forsyth County Democratic Party Questions

· -Do you support marijuana legalization for those 21 and older, with taxes from sales dedicated to supporting local infrastructure and local education?

- Do you believe our public schools should support and include diversity, equity and inclusion programs for faculty and students?

--Do you believe that Forsyth County schools should take mandatory trips to historical sites that focus on Georgia's part in the Civil Rights movement?

· -Do you support comprehensive immigration reform to provide a fair path to citizenship for individuals that have long-established roots in the US?

·- Should the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners focus on the current lack of affordable housing in the area for the elderly, retail employees, service industry workers, custodial workers, law enforcement, fire department personnel and teachers?

-- Do you support requiring background checks for all gun purchases, including those made privately by anyone other than a federally licensed firearms dealer?