BLM protest interrupts Kelly Loeffler campaign event in Forsyth County

A campaign event for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., in North Forsyth was interrupted by a Black Lives Matter protest on Thursday afternoon.

About four protesters began chanting "Black lives matter" during Loeffler's remarks at the Sawnee Mountain Park community building during a campaign event attended by several local officials and U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

The protesters began chanting after comments made by Loeffler about the Black Lives Matter organization, which she said she was critical of rather than the statement itself.