Mayoral race official after qualifying closes for city of Cumming races

The race for mayor of the city of Cumming is officially on as qualifying for the city’s 2021 election wrapped up on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
After both previously announced their campaigns, incumbent Mayor Troy Brumbalow and challenger William Stone, III, each qualified this week for the Nov. 2 race. Cumming City Councilmen Chad Crane, Post 1, and Jason Evans, Post 2, did not draw challengers, clearing the way for a second term for both.
Brumbalow, who is seeking a second term after being elected in 2017, is a business owner and 1990 graduate of South Forsyth High School and has touted the soon-to-open Cumming City Center, the city's financial status and the revitalization of the Cumming Police Department as successes in his first term.
Stone, a tax attorney and a 2006 Forsyth Central High School graduate, has cited growth in the city as well as spending by city officials as key issues for his campaign. After attending Central, Stone graduated from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, Georgia State College of Law and received an LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida's Levin School of Law.
Along with the city’s election, which can only be voted on by city residents, a county-wide referendum on whether to continue a 1-cent special purpose local option tax for education, or E-SPLOST, for Forsyth County Schools will also be on the ballot.
During advance voting, voters will be able to cast ballots at any early voting site but will have to report to their Election Day precinct on Nov. 2.
Advance voting will begin on Monday, Oct. 11 through Friday, Oct. 29, including two Saturdays, Oct. 16 and 23.
For all three weeks, the Forsyth County Board of Elections and Cumming City Hall will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Starting Saturday, Oct. 23, and continuing for the final week of advance voting, polls will open at Midway Park, Sharon Springs Park and Hampton Park Library.
Elections officials said only one election dropbox would be allowed in the county for the election and it would be placed inside the county’s elections office.
