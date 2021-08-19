Mayoral race official after qualifying closes for city of Cumming races

The race for mayor of the city of Cumming is officially on as qualifying for the city’s 2021 election wrapped up on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Troy Brumbalow After both previously announced their campaigns, incumbent Mayor Troy Brumbalow and challenger William Stone, III, each qualified this week for the Nov. 2 race. Cumming City Councilmen Chad Crane, Post 1, and Jason Evans, Post 2, did not draw challengers, clearing the way for a second term for both.

Brumbalow, who is seeking a second term after being elected in 2017, is a business owner and 1990 graduate of South Forsyth High School and has touted the soon-to-open Cumming City Center, the city's financial status and the revitalization of the Cumming Police Department as successes in his first term.

Stone, a tax attorney and a 2006 Forsyth Central High School graduate, has cited growth in the city as well as spending by city officials as key issues for his campaign. After attending Central, Stone graduated from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, Georgia State College of Law and received an LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida's Levin School of Law.