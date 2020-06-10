McCormick declared winner of District 7 Republican Primary

Though mail-in ballots continue to be counted in Forsyth and Gwinnett counties, several media outlets are declaring Dr. Rich McCormick to be the winner of the Republican primary for Georgia's 7th Congressional District, beating out six other candidates in a race many expected to go to a runoff to replace incumbent Rep. Rob Woodall, who has held the office since 2001 and is not seeking re-election.

Who is he: McCormick is an emergency medicine physician at Northside Hospital Gwinnett and served for more than 20 years in the Marine Corps and Navy as a pilot and emergency medicine physician, serving in combat zones in Africa, the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan.

How he reacted: McCormick has not released a statement as of Wednesday morning.

On the issues: He supports making health care more affordable and accessible but is opposed to the Affordable Care Act and other attempts at federal healthcare. He is also in favor of securing the nation's borders and to expand economic opportunities by supporting President Trump's tax cuts, reducing regulations and promoting entrepreneurship.

What's next: In November, McCormick will face the winner of the Democratic primary between Carolyn Bourdeaux and Brenda Lopez Romero.