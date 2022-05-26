McCormick, Evans head to runoff for U.S. District 6 GOP spot

Doctor and veteran Rich McCormick and Jake Evans, a lawyer, will face each other in a runoff election after becoming the top two contenders for the Republican U.S. District 6 spot.
McCormick got 43.15 percent and Evans got 23.03 percent.
There will be a runoff election on June 21, since neither Evans or McCormick was able to garner more than 50 percent of the vote.
“My family and our campaign is humbled by the support of voters in the 6th district last night. But our work is not done. I have never backed down from a fight and I look forward to finishing this mission with you on June 21,” said Dr. Rich McCormick on Twitter.
Jake Evans told the Forsyth County News on Wednesday, “we proved last night that our campaign closed with a tremendous amount of momentum. The time is now for a new generation of leaders to put a stop to the radical Biden/Pelosi agenda, attack inflation, and restore American principles back to our institutions. I will deliver on these issues while never forgetting my first job is serving the people of metro Atlanta and North Georgia,” said Jake Evans.
Other District 6 Republican candidates garnered the following votes: Mallory Staples, 8.95%;; Meagan Hanson, 8.4%; Eugene Yu, 6.52%; Blake Harbin, 3.67%; Byron Gatewood, 2.96%; Suzi Voyles, 2.33% and Paulette Smith, .99%.
During May 1 debates hosted by The Atlanta Press Club and aired by GPB, Rich McCormick, Jake Evans shared thoughts on issues including voting, government spending and infrastructure.
As a lawyer who’s previously argued for election integrity in court, Evans has promoted a scale back in absentee voting, prosecution of voter fraud, election audits, lawyer immunity and ID requirements.
During the debate, McCormick mentioned his experience with narrow vote counts in the last U.S. House election. He also spoke on inflation and health care costs, military spending, and the necessity of maintaining road infrastructure with increasing traffic to areas like Forsyth County.
At that time, Evans also echoed the importance of ensuring that District 6 roads can handle traffic and help maintain sustainable growth.
McCormick could not be reached as of press time.
The winner of the Republican runoff will face Democrat Bob Christian in the Nov. 8 election.