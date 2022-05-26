McCormick, Evans head to runoff for U.S. District 6 GOP spot

Doctor and veteran Rich McCormick and Jake Evans, a lawyer, will face each other in a runoff election after becoming the top two contenders for the Republican U.S. District 6 spot.



McCormick got 43.15 percent and Evans got 23.03 percent.

There will be a runoff election on June 21, since neither Evans or McCormick was able to garner more than 50 percent of the vote.

“My family and our campaign is humbled by the support of voters in the 6th district last night. But our work is not done. I have never backed down from a fight and I look forward to finishing this mission with you on June 21,” said Dr. Rich McCormick on Twitter.

Jake Evans told the Forsyth County News on Wednesday, “we proved last night that our campaign closed with a tremendous amount of momentum. The time is now for a new generation of leaders to put a stop to the radical Biden/Pelosi agenda, attack inflation, and restore American principles back to our institutions. I will deliver on these issues while never forgetting my first job is serving the people of metro Atlanta and North Georgia,” said Jake Evans.



