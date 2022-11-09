McDonald re-elected to District 26 state House seat

Who he is: McDonald is a partner at McDonald & Son Funeral Home and previously served as Forsyth County Coroner. He was first elected to the seat in 2020 and is a member of the Game, Fish & Parks, Human Relations & Aging, and Natural Resources & Environment committees.

How he reacted: “Forsyth County has never let me down,” McDonald said on Tuesday night. “Tonight was a great night for District 26, and I want to thank all the citizens of District 26 for their support. But bigger than that, I want to thank all of Forsyth County for the support that they gave our conservative base to represent them in the Georgia state House next year.”

On the issues: On his campaign website, McDonald said he is in favor of controlled growth that preserves Lake Lanier, the Chattahoochee River and the community, preserve funding and improve support for teachers and classrooms and remove bureaucracy for businesses.