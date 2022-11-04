Meet the candidates running for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 5 seat

Conversations on race in the classroom

Parents and the community in Forsyth County have focused heavily on issues surrounding critical race theory and conversations about race in the classroom this year, and Gov. Brian Kemp has since signed HB 1084, limiting what can be taught to students on this subject. Some have worried, however, that as the bill bans educators from teaching “divisive concepts” or “espousing personal political beliefs” about these concepts, it could limit student instruction on the history of racial tension and slavery in the U.S. and in Forsyth County where the school system’s student population is now majority minority.

Q: What are your thoughts on this bill and how do you hope to address community concerns around this issue?

Padgett: "Forsyth parents are overwhelmingly pleased with the quality of our schools and the integrity of our educators. I welcome parents respectfully asking questions about curriculum. As a mother, I understand wanting to get things right for kids. This universal parent worry has been weaponized. CRT is not in the Forsyth curriculum, and it is absurd to claim the all-Republican school board is complacent.

"We can have an age-appropriate and culturally inclusive curriculum. History is messy, but students don’t need to feel bad about it. Our educators train to manage the nuances. We need to talk with them and not about them.

"I do not want teachers to be afraid to teach sensitive topics. However, I understand their worries with a subjective law like HB 1084. I will uphold the law, but I will be on guard for unfair attacks aimed at educators. I expect our state legislature to watch for unintended consequences, too."