Mike Valdes beats opponent in Republican primary for Board of Education District 5 seat

Newcomer Mike Valdes won against Republican opponent Erin Knight for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 5 seat left vacant by incumbent Kristin Morrissey, taking 52.13% of the 6,056 ballots cast in the General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election on Tuesday, May 24.

Who he is: Valdes lives in south Forsyth alongside his wife and three kids, working as a construction engineer with more than 20 years of experience in business.

On the issues: Valdes wants to continue to support initiatives to keep critical race theory and divisive concepts out of the classrooms and curriculum in Forsyth County Schools. He also wants to ensure parents “have the driver’s seat” when it comes to making decisions about their child’s education while working to use his business experience to better invest district revenues into academic-focused programs for students.

What’s next: Valdes will face Democrat Elaine Padgett in the Nov. 8 election.

Forsyth County Board of Education District 5 seat:

Erin Knight - 47.87%

Mike Valdes - 52.13%