More than 2,000 voters cast early ballots during first week

More than 2,000 voters cast in-person ballots during the first week of advance voting in Forsyth County.

According to information posted by the Forsyth County Department of Voter Registrations and Elections, a total of 2,234 voters voted in person during the first week of advance voting in the May 24 General Primary and Non-partisan General Election, which was held Monday, May 2 through Saturday, May 8.

Of those voters, 1,935 requested Republican ballots, 285 requested Democratic ballots and 14 requested nonpartisan ballots.

While the non-partisan ballots feature only judicial races, the party ballots include those races, choosing each party’s candidates for federal, state and local races and questions from the state and local parties.