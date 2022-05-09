More than 2,000 voters cast early ballots during first week

More than 2,000 voters cast in-person ballots during the first week of advance voting in Forsyth County.
According to information posted by the Forsyth County Department of Voter Registrations and Elections, a total of 2,234 voters voted in person during the first week of advance voting in the May 24 General Primary and Non-partisan General Election, which was held Monday, May 2 through Saturday, May 8.
Of those voters, 1,935 requested Republican ballots, 285 requested Democratic ballots and 14 requested nonpartisan ballots.
While the non-partisan ballots feature only judicial races, the party ballots include those races, choosing each party’s candidates for federal, state and local races and questions from the state and local parties.
So far, a total of 317 absentee ballots have already been completed by voters and 1,250 have been requested.
During the first week of in-person advance voting, polls were only open at the Forsyth County Elections Office. Starting on Monday, May 9 and continuing through the close of early voting on Friday, May 20, Hampton Park Library, Midway Park and Sharon Springs Park will be advance voting locations.
During advance voting, voters can cast ballots at any of the locations, though voters on election day will have to go to their precinct’s polling place.
For all advance voting, polls are proposed to be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the first two weeks and during Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the final week. Election Day voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting will also be held on Sunday, May 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. after recent approval from the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.
Since the last countywide election, several changes have been made to the election process, including new district boundaries, new precincts and new voting locations.
More in-depth information on those changes, sample ballots and more can be found at the Forsyth County Department of Voter Registrations and Elections website at www.forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Voter-Registrations-Elections, and voters can find their districts, polling places and other voting information at mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.
Voters casting ballots in person should bring a valid government ID, and locals wanting to vote by mail can print and complete an online application from the county’s website and can submit the applications by:
- Emailing a scanned copy of the signed application to Voter@forsythco.com;
- Emailing a picture of the signed application to Voter@forsythco.com;
- Faxing the signed application to (770) 886-2825;
- Submitting the signed application by mail OR by personal delivery to: Forsyth County Voter; Registrations & Elections, 1201 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040.