More than 300 attend Republican meeting as Senate runoffs heat up

According to Patrick Bell, chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, the party’s meetings typically range at about 40 to 80 guests, but the most recent meeting dwarfed the average as local Republicans came out energized for the Jan. 5 runoffs for Georgia’s Senate seats.



Bell said at the party’s meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12, more than 300 locals attended, meaning the meeting had to be moved from its regular space inside a shopping center off Atlanta Highway to the center’s parking lot to accommodate everyone that showed up.

“We had 300-plus — I would be willing to bet you 350, but 300 is a very conservative guess — Americans come together last night that are energized and ready to go to work,” Bell said. “This wasn’t a rally; this was absolutely people geared up and ready to go to work.”

The biggest topic of conversation, Bell said, was the upcoming runoffs between incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdueand their Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.