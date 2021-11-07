New Geoff Duncan book has candid recipe for Republican success

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan isn’t running for reelection.

That means he’s free to offer his opinions on former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s current political trajectory, which he’s done in a new book entitled “GOP 2.0: How the 2020 Election Can Lead to a Better Way Forward for America’s Conservative Party.”

“The book began before the last national election debacle that played out also here in Georgia,” said Duncan, who remains a supporter of Trump’s policies but has become a nationally outspoken critic of the former president himself.

“We have to find a better way to talk about our politics and move forward with the party. It’s becoming an unwinnable strategy, and Donald Trump has zero percent chance of becoming president again in 2024. The sooner we come to grips with that reality, the better it will be for the Republican Party.”

Duncan had a front-row seat as Georgia became the focus of Trump’s national battle to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“I didn’t start out to take on a sitting president as I wrote the book,” he said. “But Trump forgot to remind 250 million American voters why our conservative values are so good and what he stood for.”

“A vocal portion of the Republican Party had become unquestioning followers of the man in the White House,” Duncan writes in his new book. “He had convinced these good people that if you didn’t carry his same tone and support his every decision, you were with them, not him.

“When the president strayed from long-standing Republican positions, his fans went right along, egged on by other party leaders. At the extreme, some acted as if anyone who dissented didn’t count — as a member of the party or, increasingly, simply as a citizen. A chilling tone had descended on the party: You’re either with us or against us. … That’s not how you govern a state like Georgia.”

Duncan, who was elected to the state House in 2012 following the 2011 House redistricting, is finishing up his one and only term as lieutenant governor. Earlier this year, he announced he would not seek reelection after contradicting Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.



