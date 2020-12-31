Ossoff: runoff election is a ‘once in a generation moment’

Just hours before advance voting closed in Forsyth County, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff made a stop in Forsyth County as a last-minute push for voters to support him and other Democratic candidates in the Jan. 5 runoff election.



On Thursday, Dec. 31, Ossoff spoke outside Patel Brothers grocery store on Peachtree Parkway as part of a meet and greet and rally for Asian American and Pacific Islander voters.

Ossoff, who will face off against incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue, said his race and the race between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock would have nationwide implications and send “a message that echoes from coast to coast about what Georgia stands for.”

“Both of these Senate elections are in runoffs, and these runoffs will determine control of the United States Senate,” Ossoff said. “This is a once in a generation moment. Georgia has the power to set the tone for decades to come. Georgia holds the future of our republic in our hands, you have that power, we have that power. Feel that power to make history with just a few days left to do this work.”

Ossoff said if Democrats take control of the Senate, they will pass “the most ambitious jobs, infrastructure and clean energy program in U.S. history.”

“If you elect me and Rev. Warnock to the Senate, then we will deliver the COVID relief that the people deserve because families are hurting right now, credit cards maxed out, car payments past due, light bills pilling up, childcare cost piling up,” he said. “Families need help right now, and if this Senate refuses to act, the next Senate that you elect on Tuesday will take action to get you the relief you need.”