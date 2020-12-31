Ossoff: runoff election is a ‘once in a generation moment’

Just hours before advance voting closed in Forsyth County, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff made a stop in Forsyth County as a last-minute push for voters to support him and other Democratic candidates in the Jan. 5 runoff election.
On Thursday, Dec. 31, Ossoff spoke outside Patel Brothers grocery store on Peachtree Parkway as part of a meet and greet and rally for Asian American and Pacific Islander voters.
Ossoff, who will face off against incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue, said his race and the race between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock would have nationwide implications and send “a message that echoes from coast to coast about what Georgia stands for.”
“Both of these Senate elections are in runoffs, and these runoffs will determine control of the United States Senate,” Ossoff said. “This is a once in a generation moment. Georgia has the power to set the tone for decades to come. Georgia holds the future of our republic in our hands, you have that power, we have that power. Feel that power to make history with just a few days left to do this work.”
Ossoff said if Democrats take control of the Senate, they will pass “the most ambitious jobs, infrastructure and clean energy program in U.S. history.”
“If you elect me and Rev. Warnock to the Senate, then we will deliver the COVID relief that the people deserve because families are hurting right now, credit cards maxed out, car payments past due, light bills pilling up, childcare cost piling up,” he said. “Families need help right now, and if this Senate refuses to act, the next Senate that you elect on Tuesday will take action to get you the relief you need.”
Rep.-elect Carolyn Bourdeaux, who will be sworn-in to her new seat for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District on Sunday, Jan. 3 after being elected to the seat in November, introducing Ossoff before his remarks.
Ossoff and Bourdeaux said they plan to work together if he is elected, and she touched on the importance of the district’s diverse population in the election.
“I love that line in Hamilton, the musical, ‘Immigrants, we get the job done,’” Bourdeaux said. “And we are at that time where we need our immigrant communities to get the job done in this country. This country, that we love so much, the opportunities that we have here were not there by accident. They are there because of effort and because prior generations leaned in to renew the Democracy, to leave us a strong country that has given us that opportunity, that has given that ability for our children to dream big, and now we are called, our generation is called to make that change.”
Also speaking at the event was District 48 state Sen. Zahra Karinshak who encouraged voters to get involved as the race comes to a close and encourage all of their friends and family to vote.
“The best way to close out the worst year of my life, 2020 is to start 2021 anew with a new president, with a new vice president, with a new Senate, with a new Congress, with a new Congresswoman, one of the only flipped seats in the country and we did it,” she said.
District 48 state Sen.-elect Michelle Au, who will take over Karinshak’s seat in the new year, applauded supporters coming out to the rally despite Thursday’s wet and cold weather.
“Obviously, if you are out here today at this rally at the end of December on a cold, cloudy day, then you are already in our camp. These are not the people we need to tell about the importance of voting in this election,” Au said. “You guys already understand how important that is, and we so appreciate all the work, all the energy you bring to this event.”