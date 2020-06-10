Paul Holbrook takes comfortable lead in election for Forsyth County Coroner

Deputy coroner and lifelong Forsyth County resident Paul Holbrook appears to have defeated Ted Paxton in the Tuesday, June 9, election for Forsyth County Coroner.

After 100% percent of the in-person votes were accounted for, Holbrook took the lead with more than 63% (8,658) of the votes compared to Paxton’s nearly 37% (5,051). Elections officials warned, however, that absentee ballots are still being counted, and officials may not know the final counts for a few days.

Who is he: After starting work in the funeral industry when he was only 16 years old, Holbrook graduated from the Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service and eventually earned degrees in forensic science, funeral service and criminal justice. He currently serves as deputy coroner in the county and as a director at the McDonald and Son Funeral Home. He has previously volunteered with Prevent Child Abuse Georgia and serves as court-appointed special advocate with CASA of Forsyth County.

On the issues: Holbrook plans to take his years of experience and training into the Coroner’s Office, including his work done during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Holbrook said he also plans to keep a “high level of communication with the Northside Hospital Forsyth administration.”

What’s next: Holbrook will likely serve as the next Forsyth County Coroner, replacing Lauren McDonald, who is seeking the District 26 state House seat.