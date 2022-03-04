Raffensperger speaks to Rotary Club about 2020 election, new rules

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he wanted “to set the record straight” about “what happened and what didn’t happen” during the 2020 election and talk about new election rules in the state during a recent meeting in Forsyth County.



At a Rotary Club of Forsyth County meeting on Tuesday, March 1, Raffensperger spoke about the 2020 election and Senate Bill 202, also known as the Election Integrity Act of 2021, though his main focus was on integrity, specifically election integrity.

“It really gets down to personal integrity,” Raffensperger said. “That’s why I’m really grateful and just really proud to work with the county election office that we have.

“As long as the system has integrity upon integrity and it bubbles up with training to make sure [people are] doing their job right, the system works.”





What is Senate Bill 202?

Raffensperger began by explaining the reasoning behind pushing forward SB202 — an elections bill passed in 2021 that made changes to early voting and absentee voting, ballot drop boxes and other election matters — and how it will impact future elections.

First, Raffensperger said that the bill instills accountability in every Georgia county to “keep their [voting] lines short.” Each precinct will be required to have a line shorter than one hour.

“Something that voters hate, we found, is long lines,” Raffensperger said. “[Voters] think that voting should be like going to Chick-fil-A; keep those lines short, and so now there’s accountability [for that].”

He said that the bill will also allow counties, specifically Fulton, to be monitored during the election process by a bipartisan panel. Raffensperger said the bill will allow the panels to do a “deep dive” into voting processes in case a problem needs to be reported to the state election board.

He also addressed a portion of the bill that bans anyone but poll workers from giving out water and food within 150 feet of a polling place, stating that he believed this portion of the bill was what cost Georgia “the [MLB] All-Star Game.”

Raffensperger said the reason behind the rule was simple: politicking - or campaigning for votes - is not allowed within 150 feet of a voting precinct.

During the 2020 election, Raffensperger said that people were “[bending] the rules” by handing out water bottles within 150 feet of the voting precinct wearing “team” shirts, effectively, campaigning for a specific party.

“[The bill] says no water, no food, no electioneering,” Raffensperger said. “But that got spun up really quickly, and I believe that’s why we lost the All-Star Game.

“Before the General Assembly could come back and say, ‘Hey, that’s not what [SB202 is about], we’re not about people falling out and dying of thirst, this [politicking] is what was happening.”







