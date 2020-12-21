Rallies bring elected officials from across country to Forsyth County in support of Perdue, Loeffler

With the Jan. 5 runoff election and the holidays just around the corner, Sunday was a busy day in Forsyth County, as two bus tours with nationally-known elected officials rolled through town to campaign for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who will face Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the runoff.

Between the events on Sunday, the Save America Tour at the Cumming Fairgrounds earlier in the afternoon and a rally for the senators at the Reid Barn that evening, not only did Perdue and Loeffler have a chance to address supporters, but the events also featured speakers from other states including former South Carolina governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Utah Rep.-elect Burgess Owens.

Reid Barn Rally

At the Reid Barn on Sunday evening, Perdue, Loeffler and Haley received a warm welcome from attendees as they exited their bus and gave a rundown of what they felt was at stake with the election.

Haley said she became motivated to get involved in the race after hearing Loeffler and Perdue’s stories and their record in the Senate.

“They both grew up on family farms, so they know the value of hard work. They both worked through college, so they know the value of a dollar,” Haley said. “They both went into their fields and became successful, so they’re tough and more importantly, they’re normal. They’re not politicians. They weren’t meant to be in D.C. all their lives, but they are there, they’ve created jobs and they’re exactly the kind of people that we need to have in Washington.”

Haley said while Georgia voters were likely getting worn out by the mailers, ads and text messages “but I want you to remember that every time you get one, I want you to remember there’s someone in another state counting on you, and they’re counting on you to protect their freedoms and protect their rights and there is just so much at stake.”

As the speakers made their comments at a fireplace outside the barn, Perdue said “this is the very first time I’ve done [a speech] in front of a hearth, and I discovered a new way to keep politician’s brief: put them in front of a fire, y’all.”

Perdue said, like President Donald Trump, he and Loeffler were political outsiders and he had long supported the president.

“In 2016, when President Trump was a candidate, no one gave him a chance to win,” Perdue said. “You remember that? He was an outsider, a business guy, he had a different point of view, he didn’t come from Washington, nobody understood him. There were two people in the United States Senate in 2016 when he was a candidate, who stood up and endorsed him and worked for him and fought alongside him to get him elected, and you’re looking at one of them right now.”

Perdue said if the Democratic candidates win and their party controls the House, Senate and presidency, “they get total control, they get a one-party system.”

When speaking to the crowd, Loeffler said “this is an important night in America because this marks the beginning of us taking this back. We are fighting for President Trump. He fought for us, and now we’re fighting for the future of America.”

Like Perdue, Loeffler said the election was an opportunity for conservative voters and elected officials had more work to do toward school choice, opening the economy and healthcare.

“We’ve got to make sure that we have good healthcare in this country,” Loeffler said. “Obamacare has driven 130,000 Georgians off of healthcare because they can’t afford it. That’s not right. You can’t protect pre-existing conditions when you can’t afford the coverage. David and I are fighting to protect pre-existing conditions, make healthcare more accessible and make sure we don’t turn your doctor’s office into the DMV.”