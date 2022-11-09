Rich McCormick projected to win Georgia’s U.S. District 6 race

Republican Rich McCormick has presumably defeated Democratic opponent Bob Christian in a highly-watched race for Georgia’s District 6 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
McCormick has thus far gotten a projected 62.3% of the vote, and Christian got 37.7%, with 45.72% of votes reported, according to updated statewide results as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
McCormick is expected to win all of District 6 except Fulton County, as shown on the state’s forthcoming election results map.
In Forsyth County, McCormick has earned about 51,000 of the 71,665 votes counted in the race as of 10:30 p.m.
Following statewide redistricting efforts last year, Forsyth County was moved out of Georgia’s 7th and 9th Congressional districts and into District 6, which now includes Dawson County and parts of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
Votes are still being counted in all parts of District 6 except Dawson County.
This article will be updated.