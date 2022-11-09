Rich McCormick projected to win Georgia’s U.S. District 6 race

Republican Rich McCormick has presumably defeated Democratic opponent Bob Christian in a highly-watched race for Georgia’s District 6 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

McCormick has thus far gotten a projected 62.3% of the vote, and Christian got 37.7%, with 45.72% of votes reported, according to updated statewide results as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

McCormick is expected to win all of District 6 except Fulton County, as shown on the state’s forthcoming election results map.