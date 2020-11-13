Rick Scott joins Loeffler, Perdue for campaign event

There was a lot of political firepower in Forsyth County on Friday afternoon, as three Republican members of the U.S. Senate were in attendance to help keep the Senate in Republican control.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott joined Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue for a campaign event at Black Diamond Grill on Peachtree Parkway on Friday, Nov. 11 as Georgia’s Senators head to a runoff against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, in the Tuesday, Jan. 5 runoff, which could swing the Senate from Republican to Democratic control.

Scott said Democrats gaining control in the Senate would mean liberal policies such as packing the Supreme Court, taking away private health care options, defunding law enforcement and the Green New Deal.

“So how do we win these elections? It’s, voting,” Scott said. “So, the moment you can vote, go vote. The moment you get your friend to go vote, make sure they go vote. We need to do everything we can to make sure we get our hook in as early as possible. We’ve got to do this all across the state.

“The Democrats believe this is their chance. If they can win the Senate, then all the bad stuff can pass.”

Perdue said Democrats currently hold 48 seats in the Senate to Republicans’ 52, which, with ties being broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, would give the Democrats control of the Senate.

While Georgia went toward President-elect Joe Biden in November, going to a Democrat for the first time since 1992, Perdue pointed out that he had earned more votes in the state (2,448,665) over Ossoff (2,372,086) and, with 49.7% of the vote total, came just short of the 50% of the vote plus one vote required to win outright.