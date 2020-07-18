Sharon Springs tag office moving to new location

The Forsyth County Tax Commissioner’s Sharon Springs tag office will soon have a new home.

Forsyth County Commissioners voted at a work session on Tuesday to approve a lease at 1475 McFarland Parkway for the new building for the tag office, which is being relocated from its current location at Sharon Springs Park.

“The driver or this, to move that out, was the new master plan for Sharon Springs park and that building would be coming out and replaced in part at least, by a detention [pond],” said BOC Chairwoman Laura Semanson.

The future site for the tag office will cost about $76,000 annually for the county to rent and the project would require about $155,000 for renovations, which would include interior work like finishes, furniture, fixtures, and equipment and low voltage systems including phone, data, security and fire alarm.

“A lot of this requires some of our IT infrastructure that we would have to put in place for this facility, including some interior renovations to make it work for the tag office,” said Dan Callahan, the county’s director of public facilities.

The McFarland Parkway site was formerly a BB&T bank, which the county would sublease the property from.

“It’s 2,826 square feet, it’s got four drive-thru lanes, which makes it very ideal for the tag office,” Callahan said.

Callahan said the building’s owner has plans to sell the property in 2025, when county officials would have to decide whether to buy the property, lease from a new owner or renegotiate the lease with a new landlord.

Offices for solid waste and recycling at the park’s office will not be moving to the new McFarland Parkway location and will instead move to a former DFCS facility on Canton Highway.

During the meeting, county officials discussed putting another county department or agency at the new tag office, but no decision was made.