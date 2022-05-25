Shawn Still ahead for Republican spot in State Senate District 48 race

Shawn Still looks to have won the Republican Primary for State Senate District 48, beating Republican opponent Kevin Grindlay by 58.33% of the 6,888 ballots cast in Forsyth County the General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election on Tuesday, May 24.

As of 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, Still was ahead in the state with 56.95% of 17,199 ballots cast, with Grindlay at 43.05% of 7,404 ballots cast and 75% precincts reporting.

Still is the president of Olympic Pool Plastering & Shotcrete and has served as chairman of the Georgia Republican Party Finance Committee, served on the Executive Committee for the GAGOP, the Board of Directors for the GAGOP and is a member of the Fulton GOP Chairman's Circle.

He is a resident of Johns Creek and will be representing Forsyth, Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Still aims to fight for election integrity, eliminate the Georgia income tax and oppose the "Defund the Police" movement and Critical Race Theory being taught in schools.

Still will face Democrat Josh Uddin in the Nov. 8 election.





State Senate District 48

Kevin Grindlay: 43.05%

Shawn Still: 56.95%