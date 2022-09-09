Stacey Abrams to make Forsyth County campaign stop

A gubernatorial candidate will soon be making a stop in Forsyth County as part of a campaign event for Democratic candidates in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.
Stacey Abrams and other Democratic candidates and leaders will hold an open forum starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at The FoCAL Arts Center, and the One Georgia Assemble address with comments from Abrams and other candidates will start at 3 p.m. A Dinner for Democracy following the event will benefit the Forsyth County Democratic Committee.
Abrams is facing Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the November election. Abrams lost the race to Kemp in 2018.
To purchase tickets for the event or for more information, go to FoCoDems.com/one-Georgia