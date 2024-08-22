By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘The only thing left to do is dump Trump.’ Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan blasts Donald Trump while endorsing Kamala Harris at DNC
08222024DUNCAN DNC
Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican from Forsyth County, posing with a delegate from Georgia at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Democrats
Former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, a Forsyth County resident, was a featured speaker at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, August 21 to appeal to Republicans and independent voters by endorsing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for president.