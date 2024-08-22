Former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, a Forsyth County resident, was a featured speaker at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, August 21 to appeal to Republicans and independent voters by endorsing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for president.
‘The only thing left to do is dump Trump.’ Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan blasts Donald Trump while endorsing Kamala Harris at DNC
