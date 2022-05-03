They already serve in the House. Now, they face each other to represent District 100

What to know about this race: A 2021 redrawing of district lines moved state Rep. Dewey McClain, D-Lilburn, out of District 100 and into District 109. The two Republican candidates for District 100 are both serving in other House districts in the legislature — David Clark of Buford in District 98 and Bonnie Rich of Suwanee in District 97. The winner will face Democrat Louisa Jackson, who faces no primary opposition.



Early voting for May 24 primary the began May 2 and runs through May 20.

How to vote: District 100 takes in the Buford portion of South Hall, the northwest corner of Gwinnett County and a small part of south Forsyth County. Only those in the district vote. Check your districts at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Voters select either a Republican or Democrat ballot in the primary.

Meet the candidates

David Clark

Sugar HillSmall business ownerServed eight years in state House representing District 98Married with one child and another on the way

Bonnie Rich

SuwaneeTax, estate planning and small business attorneyServed four years in state House representing District 97Married with two children

Candidates on education legislation

The state legislature has focused efforts this year toward giving parents more control over their children’s education. The Parents’ Bill of Rights will require teachers to make lesson plans available on request. Meanwhile, other bills focus on banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” related to race. Opponents say critical race theory, an examination of how societal structures perpetuate White dominance, isn’t being taught in schools and legislation may restrict open discussions about race, civil rights and history.

Clark: “I think the legislature has the role of stepping in when we should. Education should be about teaching the kids — the basic things.” Other potentially divisive issues, such as critical race theory, should be kept out. “That’s for parents to teach.” He acknowledged it’s a balancing act for legislators as they consider when to get involved. “It’s a balance of (schools) teaching kids what they need to know and letting parents be able to raise their kids.”

Rich: An education committee member in the House, she was involved in legislation that “prohibits the teaching of divisive concepts in our classrooms, so I’m very much in favor of that.” Legislative involvement and local control “is always the balance that I’m considering. Pretty much every bill we pass is a preemption of local control, so every legislator has to determine how far is appropriate. All of it depends on what is going on at the current time in history.”