By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Trump rally being held in Forsyth County following assassination attempt
07142024TRUMP RALLY
A rally will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 in support of former President Donald Trump after an assassination attempt on him during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13. Image courtesy of Forsyth County Tea Party
Less than 24 hours after an assassination attempt was made on Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, supporters will gather in Forsyth County to show support for the former president and current presidential candidate.