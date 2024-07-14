Less than 24 hours after an assassination attempt was made on Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, supporters will gather in Forsyth County to show support for the former president and current presidential candidate.
Trump rally being held in Forsyth County following assassination attempt
