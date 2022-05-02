U.S. District 6 GOP candidates vie for voters during May 1 debate





Consistency

Throughout his debate answers, Evans emphasized that he would work with fellow Republicans to craft bills to further fundamental American principles and protect “the soul of the country” against “bills that fold to leftists, the media and the [Washington] D.C. establishment.”

As one of the more prominent candidates, he also got proverbial shots from multiple sides.

Evans shrugged off suggestions that he hasn’t supported former U.S. president Donald Trump and reaffirmed his “very vocal” stance against fraud leading up to and during the 2020 election cycle.

He clarified that he’s sent a cease-and-desist letter to a superPAC supporting Staples after allegations were made that he supports “defunding the police,” and Evans “never suggested” taking legal action against Hanson.

“Most of us have never held office, but each of us does have a background,” Staples said, doubling down on what she called Evans’ “disqualifying story of flip-flopping and opportunism.”

Hanson mentioned a 2015 paper by Evans published in the “Social Justice Law Review” when suggesting that he supports “defunding the police,” and Evans called the assertion “blatantly false.”

“I encourage anyone to read the paper that my desperate opportunities keep bringing up over and over again to make your own conclusions and conclude whether I in any way suggested law enforcement shouldn’t have the resources they need,” he said.

McCormick also took some heat from Evans, who asked about the former’s “endorsement by the most liberal faction of the Republican caucus.”

McCormick said he did not accept that overall endorsement and went on to say that he’s been given the thumbs up from members of the U.S. House’s Freedom Caucus as well as local leaders and “tens of thousands of others,” who all have in common a willingness to “fight the left.”

Evans called that different from what he said a couple of months ago.

“Politicians that tell people what they want to hear are destroying our country,” Evans later said. “Politicians that try to play both sides are destroying our country.”

“I am absolutely completely fed up, [just] like the people in District 6, with people who when it's beneficial career-wise say something and then, when it comes down to making hard choices, do something else,” Staples said.

She said she’s running so that her children’s futures will be protected by people consistently keep to their word, and she added that with a teenager approaching the age that he could be drafted, “the thought of a flip-flopper in Congress makes my blood run cold.”

Economy and infrastructure

Paulette Smith, herself a recording artist and cosmetologist, shared that she would want to help small and mid-sized business owners qualify for loans and take advantage of classes to help teach business skills to help them endure economic hardship and thrive.

“Everyone’s concerned about things that hit them in the wallet, such as inflation and runaway costs that are going to cost our children their future if we’re not careful,” McCormick said.

He also commented on his intent to focus on military spending, given some of his children’s interest in serving and the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“I’m worried about our health care and what we’re doing that has increased the health-care costs by 10 percent…and the increased inflation and costs in education and in general,” he said.

He also pointed to the societal need to focus on health care for individuals once they’re out of the military and referenced several local organizations that connect veterans with solutions.

“Not always is the government going to be the solution to our problems. We as a society, as churches, as families, as friends…we have to do our part, too,” he said.

Hanson was asked about how she would hold government agencies or contractors accountable that fail military service members by allowing them access to deficient housing. She said those people deserve “nothing less than our best” and was not able to specify in-depth steps without being in the position but said she’d assist “in any way allowed.”

Gatewood, himself a veteran, clarified that he wasn’t asking a “gotcha question” but wanted to highlight the issue, since Fort Gordon was mentioned in the military housing scandal.

“These aren't the generals, colonels or admirals that are affected by this,” he said. “These are folks way down the chain of command who are less likely and less able to sound the alarms on their own behalf. This is something that deserves America’s and Georgia’s attention.”

Staples specifically spoke about education, noting her previous experiences teaching at a private school, attending public school and homeschooling her children.

She explained her passion involves “believing that parents are the best fit to make decisions for their children” and elaborated that she’s a “huge proponent of school choice.

“Money should follow the best choice for children…I look forward to dismantling the Department of Education and returning education responsibility to the state,” she added.

Turning to traffic infrastructure, McCormick acknowledged the rural-urban distinction throughout different parts of District 6.

“The people that are developing their infrastructure such as Forsyth [County] want to make sure their roads and infrastructure are built up quickly because the amount of congestion is incredible,” he said.

Evans said it’s key to ensure infrastructure in the “suburban-based district” is at a point “where we can service the growing communities…and maintain the sustainable growth that we have.”



