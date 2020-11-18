Vice President Mike Pence coming to Gainesville Friday, Nov. 20 on bus tour

Vice President Mike Pence will make a stop in Gainesville Friday, Nov. 20, as part of a bus tour through Georgia.

Pence will start Friday in Canton before heading to Gainesville.

He is expected to attend a rally around 3:15 p.m. at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center on Calvary Church Road, where he will “highlight the historic accomplishments of the Trump administration” at a rally with Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, according to an announcement from the Georgia Republican Party.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the department was developing its traffic and security plan for the vice president’s visit, estimating that some details would be released midday Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The ag center’s facility manager, Robert Dwyre, did not return a request for comment Tuesday, Nov. 17.



