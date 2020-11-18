Vice President Mike Pence coming to Gainesville Friday, Nov. 20 on bus tour

Vice President Mike Pence will make a stop in Gainesville Friday, Nov. 20, as part of a bus tour through Georgia.
Pence will start Friday in Canton before heading to Gainesville.
He is expected to attend a rally around 3:15 p.m. at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center on Calvary Church Road, where he will “highlight the historic accomplishments of the Trump administration” at a rally with Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, according to an announcement from the Georgia Republican Party.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the department was developing its traffic and security plan for the vice president’s visit, estimating that some details would be released midday Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The ag center’s facility manager, Robert Dwyre, did not return a request for comment Tuesday, Nov. 17.
County spokeswoman Katie Crumley did not have further details Tuesday, Nov. 17.
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, will not be able to attend Friday — he is quarantining and awaiting test results after coming in contact with multiple people at a “small private event” who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson. But Collins said he was happy Pence was visiting Gainesville to campaign for Republican candidates.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled that Vice President Pence is visiting Gainesville on Friday," Collins said in a statement. "It’s absolutely critical that we keep Georgia red, and we are going to do everything we can to ensure Republicans turn back out and hold the line.”
Collins ran against Loeffler for the U.S. Senate seat but did not advance to the Jan. 5 runoff between Loeffler and Democrat the Rev. Raphael Warnock.
State Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, said he was planning to attend Friday's event.
"I appreciate him coming to our area, to this region, and I think it will be a very successful event," Hawkins said.
State Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, said he was also planning to attend Friday.
"I think it is time to get the Republicans fired up" to vote and fundraise, Dunahoo said.
Those interested in attending can RSVP for the event here.
