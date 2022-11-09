Voters elect Brent Cox to state House District 28

Who he is: Cox is a business owner and former football coach

His reaction: “It’s a great honor to be able to represent District 28 and the people that live here in north Forsyth and into Hall County,” Cox said on Tuesday. “I’m thankful for the support and excited to serve them, and anything I can do to help them, they can always reach me on my cell phone.

Cox said he can be reached at 770-598-0531.

On the issues: When recently asked about his legislative priorities if elected, Cox, a business owner, said “continued improvement on voter integrity, student's first in our schools, securing our community, protecting the innocent - and most importantly - less government.