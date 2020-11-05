Wade defeats challenger for District 9 House seat

Who he is: Wade is a former Dawson County Board of Education member and community banker.

How he reacted: After thanking the people of North Georgia for the support he has received over the last nine months, Wade shared his appreciation for his home town supporters and to his opponents, which he said ran cordial campaigns during an election season that could easily have turned ugly.

"It's been a great experience. I've been challenged, I've been enthused by the number of folks that have been supporting me and praying for me and calling me, it's been a great experience," Wade said in an interview with the Dawson County News. "It's been very humbling so I'm very excited and looking forward to serving the people of Georgia 9."

What’s next: Once the 2020 Election Results are finalized, Wade said that his first priorities will be Georgia's budget, the state's efforts to halt COVID-19, and looking at reapportionment due to the 2020 Census.

"It will be a very interesting dynamic to be part of a freshman class that gets to come in, following the completion of a census," He said. "There'll be a lot learning that I'll be doing, there's already folks in this community that have asked me about some specific local legislation and I'm very open to that."

See original story from Dawson County News here.