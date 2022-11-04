Want to know who's running for the state House District 24 seat? Here's the candidates

Q: If elected, what legislation would you like to take on in 2023?

Barrett: "I will be a champion for jobs, low taxes and legislation that protects citizens from the impact of inflation. The countermeasure to inflation is a robust local economy; that means attracting great jobs like health care and IT. It means supporting our school system by expanding career counseling and pathways and improving programs for relevant continuing education programs at the University of North Georgia and Lanier Technical College. As Chairman of the Advisory Council for UNG’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, I care about creating economic development opportunities for current and future generations. My experience building a business and helping other businesses thrive will help in supporting policies that keep taxes low and bolster our local economy."

Q: Education legislation including how schools can teach divisive concepts (House Bill 1084) and the Parents’ Bill of Rights (House Bill 1178) were big topics this year. What are your thoughts on those pieces of legislation?

Barrett: "My two daughters are products of Forsyth County Schools and Jamie and I have been happy with the excellent education they received. One of my girls was salutatorian at West Forsyth High School in 2020. I was pleased to see HB 1084 and HB 1178 passed this year. I will continue the fight to keep partisan politics and inappropriate materials out of schools and will continue to support legislation to protect our children and give parents a voice in the education of their children. I will collaborate with our school system for continuous improvement to ensure that Forsyth remains among the best school systems in Georgia."

Q: Transportation is commonly one of the biggest issues for local voters. If elected, what steps will you take to improve transportation?

Barrett: "I know transportation, I know this community and I’ve taken an active role in making improvements, including the last bond initiative that widened Ga. 400 and Mullinax Road among many others. As state Representative, I will advocate for bringing resources back to our district and work closely with citizens and local officials to chart a course for our future. I will serve as a connector with our local and state leadership when it comes to infrastructure to anticipate and stay ahead of growth, maintaining our quality of life. I am so pleased that Rick Jasperse, Chairman of the House Transportation Committee, will be part of our delegation and look forward to working closely with him."