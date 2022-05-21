What voters need to know ahead of the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election

Election Day for the general primary and non-partisan general election will be held on Tuesday, May 24, and voters will be able to cast ballots for Republican and Democratic candidates and nonpartisan judicial races.



While many have already cast ballots via mail-in and three weeks of advance voting, there have been several changes to elections in Forsyth County over the last year that voters should be aware of.

More in-depth information on those changes, sample ballots and more can be found at the Forsyth County Department of Voter Registrations and Elections website, and voters can find their districts, polling places and other voting information at mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.

Results of the election will be available at ForsythNews.com as they come in, and will be in the Saturday-Sunday, May 28-29 edition of the Forsyth County News.

Here’s a look at what’s changed and what voters need to know heading into Election Day.







Who’s running?

This year’s campaigns will look different, as many Forsyth County voters have new Congressional, state legislative, school board and county commission districts after redistricting and reapportionment following the 2020 Census.

For more on those changes and other election information, click here.



Along with local and Congressional races, voters will also be able to select their party’s choice for governor, lieutenant governor and Senate and answer questions from the local and state Republican and Democratic parties.

Below is a look at which local seats will have contested races during the primary.







United States House District 6, representing all of Forsyth and Dawson counties and portions of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.





Republicans

Jake Evans, Attorney, www.JakeEvans.org;

Rich McCormick, Emergency room physician, www.RichMcCormick.us;

Paulette Smith, Retired business owner, www.PauletteSmithforCongress.com;

Mallory Staples, Ministry, www.StaplesforCongress.com;

Byron Gatewood, Self-employed/Army Reserve, www.gatewoodforgeorgia.com;

Blake Harbin, Business owner, www.BlakeHarbin.com;

Suzi Voyles, Consultant, www.SuziVoyles.com;

Meagan Hanson, Attorney, www.MeaganHanson.com;

Eugene Yu, Retired, www.EugeneYuforCongress.com.





Democrats

Wayne C. White, Consultant in international development, www.WayneforGeorgia.com.

Bob Christian, Combat veteran and businessman, www.ChristianforGa6.com.





State Senate District 48, representing a portion of south Forsyth County and portions of Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

Only a Republican primary will be held, and the winner will face Democrat Josh Uddin in November.

Shawn Still, CEO, www.ShawnStill.com;

Kevin Grindlay, Grocery clerk, www.VoteKevinGa.com.









State House District 24, representing a portion of western Forsyth County. This district will not represent any other county.

Only a Republican primary will be held, and the winner of the race will face Democrat Sydney Walker in November.

Sheri Smallwood Gilligan (incumbent), Former intelligence officer, www.VoteGilligan.com;

Ed Solly, District manager for Extra Space Inc., www.EdSolly.com;

Carter Barrett, Banker, www.BarrettforStateHouse.com;





State House District 28, representing portions of northern Forsyth County and a portion of Hall County.

Only a Republican primary will be held, and the winner of the race will face Democrat Claudia Wood in November.

Brent Cox, Business owner, www.BrentCoxforStateHouse.com;

Donald Lannom, Consultant, www.DAforStateHouse.com;

John Luchetti, Business owner, www.Luchetti.org;

Blake McClellan, Entrepreneur, www.McClellanforGa.com;

Tim Short, Pharmacist, www.VoteTimShort.com;

Julie Tressler, Real estate sales, www.Julie2022.com;







