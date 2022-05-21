What voters need to know ahead of the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election

Election Day for the general primary and non-partisan general election will be held on Tuesday, May 24, and voters will be able to cast ballots for Republican and Democratic candidates and nonpartisan judicial races.
While many have already cast ballots via mail-in and three weeks of advance voting, there have been several changes to elections in Forsyth County over the last year that voters should be aware of.
More in-depth information on those changes, sample ballots and more can be found at the Forsyth County Department of Voter Registrations and Elections website, and voters can find their districts, polling places and other voting information at mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.
Results of the election will be available at ForsythNews.com as they come in, and will be in the Saturday-Sunday, May 28-29 edition of the Forsyth County News.
Here’s a look at what’s changed and what voters need to know heading into Election Day.
Who’s running?
This year’s campaigns will look different, as many Forsyth County voters have new Congressional, state legislative, school board and county commission districts after redistricting and reapportionment following the 2020 Census.
Along with local and Congressional races, voters will also be able to select their party’s choice for governor, lieutenant governor and Senate and answer questions from the local and state Republican and Democratic parties.
Below is a look at which local seats will have contested races during the primary.
United States House District 6, representing all of Forsyth and Dawson counties and portions of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
Jake Evans, Attorney, www.JakeEvans.org;
Rich McCormick, Emergency room physician, www.RichMcCormick.us;
Paulette Smith, Retired business owner, www.PauletteSmithforCongress.com;
Mallory Staples, Ministry, www.StaplesforCongress.com;
Byron Gatewood, Self-employed/Army Reserve, www.gatewoodforgeorgia.com;
Blake Harbin, Business owner, www.BlakeHarbin.com;
Suzi Voyles, Consultant, www.SuziVoyles.com;
Meagan Hanson, Attorney, www.MeaganHanson.com;
Eugene Yu, Retired, www.EugeneYuforCongress.com.
Wayne C. White, Consultant in international development, www.WayneforGeorgia.com.
Bob Christian, Combat veteran and businessman, www.ChristianforGa6.com.
State Senate District 48, representing a portion of south Forsyth County and portions of Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
Only a Republican primary will be held, and the winner will face Democrat Josh Uddin in November.
Shawn Still, CEO, www.ShawnStill.com;
Kevin Grindlay, Grocery clerk, www.VoteKevinGa.com.
State House District 24, representing a portion of western Forsyth County. This district will not represent any other county.
Only a Republican primary will be held, and the winner of the race will face Democrat Sydney Walker in November.
Sheri Smallwood Gilligan (incumbent), Former intelligence officer, www.VoteGilligan.com;
Ed Solly, District manager for Extra Space Inc., www.EdSolly.com;
Carter Barrett, Banker, www.BarrettforStateHouse.com;
State House District 28, representing portions of northern Forsyth County and a portion of Hall County.
Only a Republican primary will be held, and the winner of the race will face Democrat Claudia Wood in November.
Brent Cox, Business owner, www.BrentCoxforStateHouse.com;
Donald Lannom, Consultant, www.DAforStateHouse.com;
John Luchetti, Business owner, www.Luchetti.org;
Blake McClellan, Entrepreneur, www.McClellanforGa.com;
Tim Short, Pharmacist, www.VoteTimShort.com;
Julie Tressler, Real estate sales, www.Julie2022.com;
State House District 100, representing portions of southern Forsyth County and portions of Gwinnett and Hall counties.
Only a Republican primary will be held, and the winner will face Democrat Louisa Shell Jackson in November.
David Clark (incumbent for current District 98), Small business owner, www.VoteDavidClark.com;
Bonnie Rich (incumbent for current District 97), Attorney, www.BonnieRich.com.
Forsyth County Commission District 1, representing northwest Forsyth County.
Since only Republican candidates qualified, the winner will be the next commissioner for District 1.
Kerry Hill, IT, www.VoteKerryHill.com;
Tim Huffine, Retired.
Forsyth County Board of Education District 1, representing northwest Forsyth County.
Only a Republican primary will be held, and the winner will face Democrat Janna Kregoski in November.
Wes McCall (incumbent), Emergency manager, mccallboe.com;
Dennis Scheidt, Retired, www.ScheidtforBOE.com.
Forsyth County Board of Education District 5, representing a portion of southern Forsyth County.
The winner of the race will face Democrat Elaine Padgett in November.
Erin Knight, Independent reading specialist, www.VoteKnight2022.com;
Mike Valdes, Republican, Construction engineer, www.VoteMikeValdes.com;
Judge of State Court of Forsyth County
(to succeed Leslie Abernathy-Maddox)
James Dunn, Non-partisan, Assistant district attorney www.dunn2022.com;
Rupal Vaishnav, Non-partisan, Attorney, www.rupalforjudge.com.
Where and when do I vote?
Unlike advance voting, where voters can go to any polling place, on Tuesday voters need to go to their Election Day Polling Place, which may have changed.
Earlier this year, the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections approved adding new polling places for a total of 28 polling places and precincts in the county.
On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and anyone who is in line when polls close will be able to vote.
Voters should have received cards in the mail notifying them of the changes and where to go to vote.
Voter information and polling places can be found at mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.
What are the new district lines?
Following the 2020 census, federal, state and county boundaries have shifted in Forsyth, with those changes going into effect at the beginning of 2023.
The largest change will be at the U.S. House, where Forsyth County is currently represented by Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux in District 7, made up of southern Forsyth and a portion of Gwinnett counties, and Republican Andrew Clyde in District 9, containing north Forsyth and northeast Georgia.
Moving forward, all of Forsyth County, along with all of Dawson and portions of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties will be in District 6.
Forsyth’s state Senate map will also see changes, including a reconfiguration of state Senate District 27, which will represent the majority of Forsyth and no other counties, and the addition of state House District 48, representing a portion of south Forsyth and portions of Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
The state House map was also reconfigured, and while, Districts 24, 25 and 26 were reconfigured and still include Forsyth County, Districts 11, in northwest Forsyth, Pickens County and a portion of Hall County and 100, in southern Forsyth and portions of Gwinnett and Hall counties.
Adjustments have been made to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education maps, including the notable change that Districts 2, currently south Forsyth, and 5, currently, southeast Forsyth and around Lake Lanier, will largely flip beginning in 2023.
Forsyth has also added new precincts, precinct boundaries and Election Day polling places.
A list of those changes can be found on the election department’s website and voters can find their information at the secretary of state’s site.
What comes after the primary?
For the majority of races, the primary will be the last time candidates are on the ballot ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election.
For primary races with more than two candidates, if no candidate reaches the threshold of 50% of votes plus one vote, those races will head to a runoff on Tuesday, June 21.