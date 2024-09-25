The Forsyth County Elections Board is among eight in Georgia under investigation.
Why the Forsyth County Elections Board is being investigated by the state
Latest
-
State Election Board approves hand-counting of votes on Election Night
-
Update: Man suspected in apparent assassination attempt against Donald Trump faces federal gun charges
-
Get out the Vote event will go on despite social media backlash over promotional poster
-
The 2024 General Election will be here before you know it. Here’s your voter guide