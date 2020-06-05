18-year-old man identified as Dawson County inmate discovered dead

An inmate that was discovered dead in the Dawson County Detention Center on Tuesday has been identified as an 18-year-old Dawson County man, authorities announced on Thursday.

Authorities say that local teen Jonathan Sanford was found lying unresponsive in his cell early on Tuesday by an officer who was conducting a check in the detention center.

Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the death and currently they are awaiting more information on how the man died.



In an email to the Dawson County News on Thursday, Johnson said that due to the external GBI investigation, they are unable to release any additional information on the death. Johnson was also unable to release any information concerning Sanford's arrest and charges.

The sheriff's office incident report associated with Sanford's arrest was unavailable as of Thursday afternoon, according to a sheriff's office records manager..

Last year in April 2019 another inmate, Joseph Michael Bishop, 57, of Dawsonville was found dead in his cell at the detention center.

Deputies and emergency medical personnel provided first aid to Bishop, however the resuscitation attempt was unsuccessful.

According to GBI Spokeswoman Nelly Miles, Bishop's death was later ruled as a suicide by investigators.