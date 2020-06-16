2 pedestrians injured by hit-and-run driver in Cumming

Police say two pedestrians were injured during a hit-and-run crash late Tuesday near downtown Cumming.
The crash happened along Kelly Mill Road at Christ Culture Center, according to the Cumming Police Department.
A 13-year-old boy was doing yard work at Christ Culture Center when the vehicle hit him. The boy was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
A nearby adult male was also injured, though investigators are still determining how.
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputies eventually found and stopped the hit-and-run vehicle and arrested the driver, police said. Charges are pending.
This story will be updated.