2 pedestrians injured by hit-and-run driver in Cumming
Forsyth County public safety personnel respond to a call on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 315 Kelly Mill Road near Christ Culture Center in Cumming. - photo by Jim Dean

Police say two pedestrians were injured during a hit-and-run crash late Tuesday near downtown Cumming.

The crash happened along Kelly Mill Road at Christ Culture Center, according to the Cumming Police Department.

A 13-year-old boy was doing yard work at Christ Culture Center when the vehicle hit him. The boy was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

A nearby adult male was also injured, though investigators are still determining how.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputies eventually found and stopped the hit-and-run vehicle and arrested the driver, police said. Charges are pending.

This story will be updated.